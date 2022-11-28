Wellesley Cotillion returns in ’23

The Wellesley Cotillion, a formal student dance that began in the 1940’s and went on hiatus during the pandemic, returns on Jan. 7, 2023. It will be held from 7:30-10:30pm at Lombardo’s in Randolph (transportation is included).

Invitations will be sent via US Mail to all 11th and 12th graders residing in Wellesley and/or attending Wellesley High School. Students not receiving an invitation but who wish to attend, should contact the Cotillion Committee at wellesleycotillion@gmail.com. Tickets must be purchased online by Dec. 23.

The event is organized by parent volunteers and is not affiliated with Wellesley Public Schools.

Cotillion tickets cost $125 and include round-trip motor coach service from Wellesley High School or the The Boys & Girls Club in Dorchester to the event. This transportation service is mandatory for all attendees. The ticket price also covers refreshments served at the event.

Financial assistance is available for tickets, tux rental, and dress purchases. Confidential inquiries for assistance may be made via wellesleycotillion@gmail.com.