Wellesley High girls’ swimming & diving team three-peats with state title

Congrats to the Wellesley High School girls’ swimming & diving team, which stretched its state title winning streak to three over the weekend, outpacing runner-up Needham by a healthy distance.

The team was led by senior Naomi Boegholm, both in individual and relay races, plus a deep roster of teammates. Coach Doug Curtin helped to continue a level of excellence established in past years by former coach Jennifer Dutton.

The Globe & Herald have more details on this weekend’s MIAA Division 2 meet.

Congratulations to our MIAA State Championship Girls Swim and Dive Team. pic.twitter.com/lW71oiuveh — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 14, 2022

Thanks to Lt. Renzella and the Wellesley Police Department for escorting the State Championship Girls Swim Team back to the High School! pic.twitter.com/4jez4jRn9A — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 14, 2022