Wellesley High girls’ swimming & diving team three-peats with state title

Congrats to the Wellesley High School girls’ swimming & diving team, which stretched its state title winning streak to three over the weekend, outpacing runner-up Needham by a healthy distance.

The team was led by senior Naomi Boegholm, both in individual and relay races, plus a deep roster of teammates. Coach Doug Curtin helped to continue a level of excellence established in past years by former coach Jennifer Dutton.

The Globe & Herald have more details on this weekend’s MIAA Division 2 meet.

