Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club grants application is available for 2023 award cycle

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC), an 80-member non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to community service, is accepting applications for the 2023 awards cycle. The deadline for submitting applications is Feb, 1, 2023. You can find a link to the application under the Grants tab at whjwc.org

The goal of the WHJWC grants program is to fully fund concrete programs and make a measurable impact on communities in the MetroWest region. Last year the Club donated $70,500 in grants to 27 Wellesley-area community groups, making it one of the largest grant-making organizations in the area.

If you have any questions, contact the WHJWC at their NEW email address, grants@whjwc.org.

Wellesley Marketplace fundraiser

Help the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) welcome back the 44th annual Wellesley Marketplace holiday fair at Wellesley High School on Saturday, November 19 (the Saturday before Thanksgiving). It’s been three years since the WHJWC has been able to bring more than 200 local artists and craftspeople to town, so this year’s Marketplace is a special homecoming of sorts! Artisans are excited to set up their booths with a full range of goods including fine art, gourmet foods, hostess and teacher gifts, jewelry and clothing, home accessories, ornaments and children’s clothes.

Buy tickets here.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of committed women who work together to help those in need in the community. The group works together to provide volunteer support, funding, scholarships and donated items. Membership in the club provides women a fun and meaningful way to get to know and serve others in the community. The WHJWC is well known for its generous grants and scholarship programs and dynamic fundraising events that celebrate the community. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving programs, please go to www.whjwc.org.