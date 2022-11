The Wellesley Health Department is holding a flu clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for residents ages 16+. The clinic will take place at the Warren Recreation Building, 90 Washington St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Advance registration is required.

Vaccines are given at no cost to you, but bring your health insurance information.

COVID-19 vaccines are not available at this clinic; Select “Flu Vaccine” only when registering.

Questions? Call 781-489-4356