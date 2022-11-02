Wellesley Natural Resources Commission to select new member at meeting

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission, down a commissioner following the recent move out of state by 1 elected member, is slated to interview 8 candidates and select a new member at its Thursday, Nov. 3 meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30pm and you can watch it live on TV at Comcast 8 or Verizon 40, or by streaming it.



The 5-member Commission’s stated mission is “to provide stewardship, education and advocacy of the Town of Wellesley park, conservation, and open space system.”

The appointed replacement will serve until the next town election in March.

The candidates:

Jaden Crawford

Peter D’Anieri

Guy DeFeis

Michael D’Ortenzio

Wayne Everett

Trevor McProud

Erin Reilly

Bonnie Rosalen

