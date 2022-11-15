Wellesley police log: Catalytic converters stolen; noise complaint lobbed at pickleball players; Halloween ghoul wrecks inflatable dragon

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Sept. 20-Oct. 9

Arrests

On September 20, 2022 at 9:32 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the Farms train station parking lot for a report of two people arguing. The officer made contact with the two parties and learned that they had been asked to exit the commuter rail train because they had not pair their fare. A female party was identified and a query of her information showed there was an active straight warrant issued by the Dudley District Court. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 28, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a bank on Linden Street for a male party attempting to obtain bank account information with what was believed to be a fraudulent identification. The male party was located in the Roche Bros parking lot on Linden Street and identified. A bank employee had asked the man for verification questions to confirm he was the individual on the ID he presented and he was unable to answer the questions. He made an excuse and left the bank leaving behind the fraudulent ID. He was taken into custody, transported to the station and booked in the usual manner. During the booking process Heroin was located on his person as well as a credit card and check made out to the individual whose name was on the fraudulent ID. The officers were able to locate and contact the male party whose name was the same and indicated he was a victim of identity fraud. The suspect was held on $7,500 bail.

On October 6, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a store on Weston Road for a report of a male party who appeared to be hallucinating and attempting to reach for things on the ground that were not there. The officers located the male party outside of the store and identified him. The store owner stated the male had stolen an item from the store. A query of his information showed his vehicle had a revoked registration. The vehicle was inventoried and while pills that the male party did not possess a prescription for were located in a bottle in the vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and held on $1,000 bail.

On October 8, 2022 at 10:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to a bank on Washington Street for a report of a male party attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The male party was located inside the bank. Officers spoke with the male party who stated the check was issued to him for work he had performed. An officer spoke with a bank employee who stated the bank had received an alert that the male party had attempted to cash fraudulent checks at other branches. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 12, 2022 at 4:42 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated his daughter’s AirPods had been stolen while she was at school today at Wellesley High School. She stated she left her backpack unattended in a classroom when she went to lunch. The AirPods were tracking in Marlborough and Southborough. The officer spoke with the school resource officer the following day who stated the AirPods had been turned in to security at the high school and they were later returned to the reporting party.

On September 13, 2022 at 9:54 a.m. and officer spoke with a male reporting party from a car dealership on Worcester Street who stated one of their dealer license plates was either lost or stolen. The reporting party stated the license plate could have fallen off the vehicle somewhere on Route 9 the previous day and they had looked for it and were unable to find it. It was entered in the computer system as lost or stolen so the dealership can request a replacement license plate from the registry of motor vehicles.

On September 14, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a male and female reporting party about a fraudulent bank transaction. They stated at approximately 4:00 a.m. they received a text message indicating a transfer of $150,000 from their bank account had been initiated. The went to a branch location in the morning and were advised the funds were transferred to an account at another bank in the male reporting party’s name. He stated he received some mail on September 6th which indicated a bank account had been opened in his name and thought it was fake. The bank was able to stop the transfer of funds. They were advised to contact one of the three major credit bureaus to place a freeze on their personal information to help prevent any further fraud from occurring.

On September 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated she had been receiving unwanted text messages from an individual known to her for several years and wanted advice on how to get the sender to stop contacting her. She had told the sender approximately 1 year ago that she did not wish to have any communication but she continued to receive messages. She was advised of the process to obtain a harassment prevention order and indicated she would obtain one. The officer contacted the sender of the messages and advised the individual to stop corresponding with the reporting party. The individual indicated they understood and would not make any further attempts to contact them.

On September 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a male and female party about attempted fraud. They had requested new health insurance cards and when they didn’t’ receive them they contacted the health insurance company to inquire why and were advised they were unable to be delivered. They contacted the post office and were advised their mailing address had been changed to an address in Indiana on August 9th. They also learned that a credit card had been opened in their name and were able to cancel the card. They requested a police report so they could place a credit freeze on their information through one of the credit reporting bureaus. The US Postal Service is investigating.

On September 15, 2022 at 4:08 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a call for an elderly male party with Alzheimer’s Disease that had wandered away from the home. Prior to arriving in the area the reporting party had located the male party. The officer followed up with the reporting party and advised them that a SafeWatch profile would be created in case the male party wandered away in the future so that officers and dispatchers would be familiar with the male party.

On September 15, 2022 at 8:46 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party from a business on Linden Street who stated an employee received a threatening text message from another employee that threatened to come to work the following day with a firearm. The reporting party stated the employee had texted other employees while intoxicated in the past but was concerned about the threat made in this message. The officer spoke with both employees and determined the employee who sent the text message was intoxicated and did not recall sending it. The reporting party stated they would be terminating the employee the following day.

On September 16, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a contractor dispute. The homeowner had previously spoken to an officer regarding the issue and was advised to place any tools belonging to the contractor outside and to notify the contractor where they were and when they could be picked up. The homeowner did this and the contractor did not show up until 7:15 a.m. that morning at which point an argument ensued. The officer contacted the contractor and advised him he was no longer welcomed on the property and would be subject to arrest if he returned. Both parties were advised the dispute about payment for services was a civil matter that could be taken up with the court.

On September 16, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. an officer spoke to a resident about a past dog bite. The resident stated that while walking on a stairwell in the apartment building the dog attacked and bit him. The reporting party provided the apartment of the dog owner. The officer spoke with the owner who stated she felt the reporting party had antagonized the dog in the stairwell by yelling and waving his arms. ACO Smith followed up with both individuals, quarantined the dog for 10 days per state guidelines and learned the reporting party had received medical treatment for a puncture wound.

On September 17, 2022 at 12:57 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had been notified by his credit card company on September 12th about suspicious activity on the account. He has an airline miles credit card and 2 airline tickets had been purchased for two unknown individuals using his points. He disputed the tickets and was advised he needed a police report to process the dispute claim. He was also advised on additional proactive measures to be taken to protect himself from potentially compromised information in the future.

On September 18, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the Warren building for a report of a suspicious male party. The officer spoke with the male party and learned that he had been reported missing in Newton the previous day. Contact was made with the facility where the male party resides and they requested that he be transported to the hospital to be medically cleared before returning to their facility.

On September 19, 2022 at 3:54 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party who stated several bank accounts had been opened using his personal information. The reporting party had contacted the banks and cancelled the accounts. There had not been any fraudulent activity associated with the accounts. One of the banks requested a police report to finalize the closure of the account.

On September 19, 2022 at 6:04 p.m. an officer responded to a medical call for a male party who had taken too much medication. The male party denied taking the amount of medication a family member indicated that had been taken. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On September 22, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding a PayPal scam. The reporting party stated she received an email from what she believed was PayPal for a pending charge. She checked her account and noticed there was a pending charge that she had not made. She contacted PayPal with the number provided in the email and was advised they could reverse the charge if they would allow access to her computer. They indicated they credited her account an additional $4,000 in error and asked that she purchase multiple gift cards to return the $4,000. She provided the male party with the gift card information and then became suspicious and attempted to use the gift cards herself before they could be used by the unknown male party. She was able to use one $500 gift card. She removed her credit card information from her PayPal account. She was advised to monitor her credit report for any fraudulent activity.

On September 22, 2022 at 5:41 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a male party that had made suicidal statements to a family member. The officer located the male party at the residence who denied making the statements. The officer spoke to more than one family member who indicated he had made suicidal statements. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On September 28, 2022 at 10:19 a.m. an officer spoke with a female party at the police station regarding a dog bite that had occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Standish Road. She stated as she walked past another leashed dog it was barking at her dog and then bit her in the leg. The dog was up to date on its vaccinations and was quarantined for 10 days per state guidelines by ACO Smith.

On September 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who concerned about the noise coming from the pickleball courts at the Sprague fields. The officer suggested that she speak at the next public meeting in town regarding the pickleball courts.

On September 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. an officer assisted a detective from the Pasadena Police Department with a missing person investigation. The male party who had been reported missing to the Pasadena Police Department by a family member resides in Wellesley and did not wish to speak to anyone in his family. The officer advised the detective the male party was okay.

On September 30, 2022 at 6:04 p.m. an officer spoke with a female party regarding attempted identity theft and an attempted scam. The reporting party stated on September 2nd she received an email thanking her for opening a credit card that she had not opened. She contacted the credit card company and canceled the credit card. She stated she had also received a phone call from a blocked number from an unknown female posing as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who claimed there were drug trafficking charges being filed against her in court. She asked the caller what court and the caller could not produce the name of the court. The reporting party knew this was an attempted fraud call and did not answer any of the questions the female caller was asking. The reporting party has credit protection. There are no suspects.

On October 1, 2022 at 12:54 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a catalytic converter theft. The reporting party stated he was awoken by a buzzing sound coming from the parking lot and observed two male parties. One male party was standing between two vehicles and the other male party was under a vehicle. They left in a gray colored sedan. It was discovered that a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda CRV. There are no suspects.

On October 1, 2022 at 12:11 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who had received a text message from what he believed was Amazon advising him there was suspicious activity on his account. They asked via test for the account holder’s date of birth, social security number and mother’s maiden name. After providing the information he felt that it might have been a scam and contacted Amazon and learned they had not contacted him about suspicious charges to his account. The male party began putting security settings on his bank and credit card accounts. He was advised to monitor his credit with one of the major credit reporting bureaus and to contact the police if he noticed anything suspicious on any of his accounts.

On October 1, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence and found a large group of youths in the back yard of the residence consuming alcohol. Many of the youths ran from the area when they observed the officers. Parents were present at the home and stated they did not provide any alcohol to the minors, but suspected some of the youths that arrived at the party may have brought their own alcohol. The officers contacted the parents of several of the youths present at the party. The parents of the host of the party were summonsed to Dedham District Court for Furnishing Alcohol to Minors.

On October 2, 2022 at 9:43 a.m. an officer spoke with a resident who stated he noticed suspicious activity captured on his Ring camera at 6:06 a.m. A male party attempted to gain entry into two locked vehicles in his driveway. The male party left the property when he was unable to gain access to the locked vehicles.

On October 6, 2022 detectives applied for a search warrant for an apartment in Wellesley. The detectives had been contacted by a law enforcement agency in Florida regarding an identity theft investigation that had been reported to them. A resident in their community had her personal information used to rent an apartment in Wellesley without her knowledge. The unknown individual who utilized her personal information sublet the apartment to a male party who paid approximately $6,000 in cash for 6 months rent. The incident is under investigation.

On October 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a resident regarding the theft of a Catalytic converter from her vehicle which was parked in the driveway of her apartment building overnight. An employee reviewed the security footage and a White Toyota pickup truck can be seen on the video around 1:20 a.m. on October 4th. She stated she brought the car to the dealership and they estimate the cost to repair the vehicle would be $3,800.

On October 9, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Croton Street for a report of 2 individuals damaging Halloween decorations. The reporting party stated he heard loud music outside of his home at 11:40 p.m. and when he went outside he observed a male party tampering with a large inflatable dragon decoration. He stated the wing of the dragon was damaged. The officer checked with neighbors the following day to determine if anyone had an outdoor camera that might have captured an image of the vehicle or the individuals involved. No video was captured. There are no suspects.