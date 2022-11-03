The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Public Schools reaches out to wider community

Wellesley Public Schools is including the wider community—specifically those who don’t have kids in the system or who don’t work for the schools—in its strategic planning.

Apply for an opportunity to participate at an in-person focus group, slated for Nov. 16 from 6:30-8pm, by completing this form by Nov. 7 at 5pm. No more than 20 people will be selected to take part. Emails will be sent by Nov. 10 to those selected to participate.

Input from the group will be added to that from students, staff, etc.

