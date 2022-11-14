Wellesley RDF Reusables area closing Saturday, Dec. 3

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Reusables area will be closing for the season on Saturday, Dec. 3. So you don’t have much time to drop off and pick up treasures at the local in-person give-and-take area. The volunteers staffing the Reusables area may be limited in how many drop-offs they can take toward the end.

Thanks to all the volunteers and patrons for keeping the swap area lively.

If you’re looking for an RDF Reusables alternative, a private Facebook group called Wellesley Give & Take is one option.

More: Upside down day at Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility