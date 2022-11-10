Wellesley Rotary Club fundraiser—double your chances to win up to $3K in gift cards from local eateries

SPONSORED CONTENT: The Rotary Club of Wellesley has secured a matching donor for its “Dinner on Us” Sweepstakes, and between Nov. 10, 12am through the end of the campaign on Friday, November 11, 11:59pm you can double your chances to win. That means for every dollar donated, you will double the number of chances purchased to win the prizes. No need to do anything special, all purchases in the time period above will receive double the number of chances listed on the web site for the dollar amount donated.

ABSURD GRAND PRIZE–$3,000!!!

Winner takes all $100 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants

RIDICULOUS 2nd PRIZE–$1,500!!!

Winner takes all $50 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants

INCREDIBLE 3rd THROUGH 6th PRIZES–$450!!

Winners get all $25 gift cards to enjoy Wellesley’s pizza and coffee shops!

AWESOME 7th AND 8th PRIZES–$100!!

Winners get 2 tickets to the 2023 Taste of Wellesley!

Enter at this link: https://go.rotary7910gives.org/wellesleyrotary/Campaign/Details

So many prizes, so little time! The Wellesley Rotary club has purchased gift cards from 50 Wellesley restaurants and many restaurants donated gift card prizes of $100, $50, and $25, so now it’s your turn to step up and win—Donate for chances to WIN BIG!!!

Why enter the Sweepstakes?

1. You will be helping to end food insecurity in Wellesley! Sweepstakes proceeds will fund critical Rotary projects including: The Village Table, which feeds community members; the Mass Bay Community College Project which feeds students and offers scholarships, and the Rotary’s annual meal service for veterans at the New England Center for Veterans, and other important Rotary mission projects!

2. PRIZES—did we mention that? If you win first or second prize, you could eat at a different Wellesley restaurant for over six months! How fun would that be? And…the gift cards never expire!

3. Because Wellesley is a community that cares for its residents—and you’re part of it. Supporting the second annual Wellesley Rotary “Dinner on Us” is a great way to help friends and neighbors through difficult times. Now is your chance to score a big win for yourself and your town! Every donation for Sweepstakes entries for the Second Annual Dinner on Us contributes to the cause of ending food insecurity among our most vulnerable residents and other important projects. Our goal is to raise $40,000!!

Sweepstakes

Enter at this link: https://go.rotary7910gives.org/wellesleyrotary/Campaign/Details

Available until: November 11, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST

Drawing date: November 15, 2022 at 6:59 pm EST