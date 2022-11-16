Wellesley Society of Artists awards winners of library show

The Wellesley Society of Artists has awarded winners of its annual display this month at the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.).

The art was judged by William Pope, executive director of Zullo Gallery Center for the Arts in Medfield.

First Place

“Basic Trio”

Colored Pencil

By Deborah Friedman

William Pope commented on Friedman’s artwork: “Beautiful composition and peaceful quality created by balancing stones, each rendered uniquely with very skillful use of color shading and attention to detail without being coldly realistic”

Second Place

“Grasp the Nettle”

Oil

By Lori Mehta

William Pope noted that, “The flowered imagery on the scarf draws you in, and your eye quickly moves to the arm holding it, as the individual whose face you don’t see walks toward an area in the shadows. Mystery, beauty and courage. A truly captivating piece.”

Third Place

“Hang to Dry”

Watercolor

By Yvonne Unger

Ynonne Unger’s artwork won third place, with William Pope stating the following: “Sometimes a piece of art works extremely well because of its simplicity and it captures exactly what it is. So it is with this piece of art. A long vertical plain towel with red stripes, bits of light and shadow against a wood grain wall, aided in its success by the unique shiny acrylic finish over watercolor paints”

Margaret Fitzwilliam Award for Excellence in Watercolor

“Webb Dreaming”

Watercolor

By Nan Rumpf

Judge William Pope granted the Margaret Fitzwilliam Award for Excellence in Watercolor to Nan Rumpf for her painting “Webb Dreaming,” stating the following: “This painting is a joyous representation of nature, using deep blues and greens, with flashes and dashes and dots of white with highlights in orange and red. Motion and stillness existing in a gorgeous dance of sea, sky and land.” Yale Nicolls Award for Best Interpretation of the Natural World

“Beach Cottage”

Acrylic

By Cora Ainge Judge William Pope granted the Yale Nicolls Award for Best Interpretation of the Natural World to Cora Ainge for her painting “Beach Cottage,” stating the following: “I love the quiet cottage surrounded by the vastness of a gray sky, sitting on a marshy grass with the setting sun washing one side in light and the sea a sliver of darkness under the last remnants of daylight with a few quiet breaking waves. A beautiful wondrous natural world” Honorable Mentions were awarded to the following artists: “Looking West on Harrison Avenue, Boston”

Watercolor

By Joanna Dole “Boston Winter”

Acrylic

By Robert Savage “Blaze of Glory”

Acrylic

By Lucy Sur “Lemons with Pewter Pitcher”

Oil

By Brian Wallenmeyer Subscribe to Swellesley’s daily email

If you like what we do and want to help, please consider making a completely non-deductible contribution