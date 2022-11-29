Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll and Scavenger Hunt, December 4, noon – 6pm 

SPONSORED CONTENT: The annual Holiday Stroll and Scavenger Hunt in Wellesley Square is this coming Sunday, December 4!

From noon-6pm, festivities have been planned by the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association and are sponsored by Needham Bank.

Schedule of Events

1:00-5:30 More than 50 carolers will be strolling throughout Wellesley Square

1:30-4:30 Sleigh rides from the Railroad Ave. Parking Lot (by Post Office Park)

1:00-5:30 Meet Frosty and Rudolph as they stroll throughout the Square

1:00-3:30 Pictures with Santa on Central St.

3:30-4:30 Sleigh Rides with Santa from the Railroad Ave. Parking Lot

5:00-5:30 Holiday Tree Lighting at the Wellesley Square Fire Station

The Scavenger Hunt Prizes are now $800 In addition to all of your favorite activities add to the fun by playing the Scavenger Hunt with your Smartphone. You’ll scan a QR code to play, and four winners will each come away with $800 in gift cards to Wellesley Square stores. All the details and the chance to register in advance are here: https://shopwellesleysquare. com/holiday-stroll-2022] Get in the holiday spirit There’s nothing like this great event throughout all of the greater Boston area. Frosty and Rudolf will be there to greet everyone and pose for selfies. Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole to hear holiday wishes and later on give rides in his sleigh. And the event will be capped off with a tree lighting at the fire station. Afterwards, why not keep the fun going with dinner at a nearby restaurant? Free parking has begun and runs through Jan. 2, 2023. Just look for the covered meters.