Wellesley Turkey Trot renames 1-mile kids’ race in honor of Hannah Randolph

The annual Wellesley Turkey Trot, slated this year for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24, features both a 5K race that courses through town as well as a 1-mile kids’ race that stays closer to Linden Square. That 1-miler for kids ages 10 and under is being renamed the Hannah Randolph Kids Fun in honor of a Wellesley High student who died in a skiing accident in 2012.

There used to be a Hannah Randolph 1-miler held on Mother’s Day. In 2017, Hannah’s dad, Marshall, and friend Dave Hannon started helping with the Turkey Trot kids’ race, which has grown over the years, and now under their direction includes finisher medals, T-shirts, and more. All registration proceeds go to the Hannah Randolph Foundation, which supports students.

Registration is open for both the 5K and 1-miler.