Wellesley voters sweep in Healey, reject millionaires tax

Wellesley voters across all 8 precincts helped usher Democrat Maura Healey to victory in the Governor’s race vs. Republican Geoff Diehl, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night by the town clerk’s office. Healey earned about 70% of the vote in town.

Complete unofficial Wellesley results are embedded below, and overall state results are here.

(The unofficial results include ballots tabulated in advance and at the polls on election day, but not write-ins and some other exceptions.)

On the ballot questions, Wellesley residents rejected the millionaires tax by voting “No” on question 1 in 7 of 8 precincts (G, in the southwestern part of town, was the exception). About 61% of Wellesley voters checked “No” on question 1. Word is that Wellesley has more than a few millionaires. As of Tuesday night at about 11pm, the “Yeses” had it across the state, but it was close.

Questions 2, 3 & 4 all got more “Yes” than “No” votes in Wellesley, though it was very close on question 3, regarding alcohol licenses.

More than two-thirds of registered voters cast ballots in Wellesley.

