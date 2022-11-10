Wellesley zeroing in on climate change & sustainability on Nov. 16

Wellesley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 will boast a morning-night doubleheader focused on environmental issues, including climate change.

Green Collaborative meeting

The day will start off with the Green Collaborative meeting from 9-11am at Town Hall. The program focuses on ways to save money while combatting climate change.

Discussion topics include:

Rebates and tax credits for decarbonizing buildings, vehicles, and lawn care;

Resources for increasing the energy efficiency and comfort of your home;

Moving around town—without a car;

Trees & homeowner resources for sustainable landscaping; and

Climate action in our community, and how you can be part of it.

Speakers include:

● Colette Aufranc, Select Board

● Marybeth Martello, Sustainability Director

● Brandon Schmitt, Natural Resources Commission Director

● Lisa Wolf, Sustainability Coordinator, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant

● Fred Bunger, Climate Action Committee member

● Ray Stetkiewicz, Wellesley Drives Electric, Energy New England

● Mary Gard, Sustainable Wellesley board member

The meeting is free and in-person (participants may also request to attend via Zoom); please sign up in advance.

Hazard Mitigation Plan online meeting

Wellesley is developing a Hazard Mitigation Plan to help address and fend off threats such as floods, storms and extreme temperatures.

Have your say by registering for an online public meeting on Nov. 16 from 6:30-7:30pm.

A Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee that includes town leaders and other local representatives, with coordination by a firm called Jamie Caplan Consulting on behalf of the town and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Taking part in the process can qualify the town for pre- and post-disaster grants.

The plan will build on Wellesley’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program and Climate Action Plan.

Contact Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop with questions at 781-431-1019 ext. 2201 or mjop@wellesleyma.gov.