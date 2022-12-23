55+ affordable condo in Wellesley to be made available by lottery

An online lottery will take place on Jan. 5, 2023 for a Wellesley Hollow condominium on Russell Road that requires at least 1 household member be age 55 or older. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and more details are available on the listing sheet.

If interested, email stefanie@metrowestcd.org by Thursday, Dec. 29.

To be considered for the lottery, the income limit for a 2-person household must be less than $89,500 per year with all countable assets less than $150,000.

Apply online at Homes for Sale – Metro West Collaborative Development (metrowestcd.org) and select the Russell Road listing.