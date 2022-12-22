The Swellesley Report

Christmas worship services 2022, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a service for the kids (complete with a pageant), beautiful music, candlelight, in-person, or a live-streamed experience, check below for a soul-lifting experience. Make sure to check individual websites as you make your plans.

Christmas Eve takes place on Sat., Dec. 24, followed by Christmas Day on Sun., Dec. 25.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
Regular services on Sunday, December 25, 10am

MetroWest Baptist Church

2 Brook St.  781-431-0828
Check their website for information

Milestone Church at Elmwood Chapel

42 Elmwood Rd.    781-235-6025
Check their website for information

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

St. Andrew's Church, Wellesley

Dec. 24, 3pm, Christmas Eve Children’s service
Dec. 24, 5pm, Christmas Eve Family Eucharist service
Dec. 24, 10pm, Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist service
Dec. 25, 10am, Christmas Day service

 

St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

St. Paul Parish (Catholic)

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Wellesley St. John, St. Paul Collaborative

Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423
Check their website for information

Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Dec. 24, 4pm, Family service children’s pageant, sanctuary and livestream
Dec. 24, 7pm, Candlelight service with sanctuary choir, sanctuary and livestream
Dec. 24, 9pm Candlelight service with youth and alumni choir, sanctuary and livestream
Dec. 25, 10am, online worship only at this link (no in-person services)

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Dec. 24,  3:30pm, family friendly, interactive pageant service for all ages
Dec. 24, 6pm, candlelight service that includes the beautiful sacred music of the Chancel and Handbell Choirs
Dec. 25, 10am service

Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
Check their website for information

