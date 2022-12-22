Christmas worship services 2022, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a service for the kids (complete with a pageant), beautiful music, candlelight, in-person, or a live-streamed experience, check below for a soul-lifting experience. Make sure to check individual websites as you make your plans.

Christmas Eve takes place on Sat., Dec. 24, followed by Christmas Day on Sun., Dec. 25.

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

Regular services on Sunday, December 25, 10am

2 Brook St. 781-431-0828

Check their website for information

42 Elmwood Rd. 781-235-6025

Check their website for information

79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

Dec. 24, 3pm, Christmas Eve Children’s service

Dec. 24, 5pm, Christmas Eve Family Eucharist service

Dec. 24, 10pm, Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist service

Dec. 25, 10am, Christmas Day service

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Check their website for information

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Dec. 24, 4pm, Family service children’s pageant, sanctuary and livestream

Dec. 24, 7pm, Candlelight service with sanctuary choir, sanctuary and livestream

Dec. 24, 9pm Candlelight service with youth and alumni choir, sanctuary and livestream

Dec. 25, 10am, online worship only at this link (no in-person services)

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Dec. 24, 6pm, candlelight service that includes the beautiful sacred music of the Chancel and Handbell Choirs

Dec. 25, 10am service

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

Check their website for information