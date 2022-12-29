Deadline for Wellesley Cotillion tickets coming up

The last chance to purchase tickets for Wellesley Cotillion, open to all Wellesley juniors and seniors, is Jan. 7.

Tickets are $125 apiece and include dinner, dancing, refreshments and (mandatory) transportation to and from Lombardo’s in Randolph.

Visit wellesleycotillion.org to purchase tickets or email wellesleycotillion@gmail.com for more information.

Financial assistance is available for tickets, tux rental, and dress purchases. Confidential inquiries for assistance may be made via wellesleycotillion@gmail.com.