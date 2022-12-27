Favorite Wellesley photos of 2022 December 27, 2022 by Bob Brown Leave a Comment We don’t claim to be the world’s greatest photographers, but despite our shortcomings, here are some of our favorite Wellesley photos from 2022 that help to tell the town’s story of the past year. The old cash register at E.A. Davis before the store was renovated (the much-loved antique survived the buyout and remains in the 579 Washington St. store, which is under ownership by Mahi Gold Outfitters. Hunnewell Elementary School sent off longtime crossing guard Judie Johnson Johnson, who safely shepherded students across the street for 58 years. She retired at the end of the 2022 school year. On clap-out day, Judie was showered with applause, given flowers, and serenaded with a chant of “Judie! Judie! Judie!” Wellesley’s Hardy School students as part of a physical science learning activity took the educational experience out of the classroom and onto school grounds, where they had a blast launching their own water bottle rockets high into the sky. Seeing double. Photo courtesy of Jay Prosnitz Herlda Senhouse and friends celebrate her 111th birthday at the Glen Grove apartment complex in Wellesley. How does a centenarian carry on the party after the cake is cut? In Herlda’s case, she and her entourage were chauffeured by private car to the Encore Casino in Everett, where she played the slots. Swimsuit models pose after a Jan 1., 2022 dip in the cold waters of Morses Pond. Cachet bids Wellesley farewell Cachet, the Church Street gift shop that defined style and excellence in Wellesley Square for two generations of discerning shoppers, closed after 46 years of success. Ginny and Bob live in the same Wellesley Hills home they bought when they moved to town in the 1970s, and where they raised their son. They say exchanging a lifetime of retail for retirement has been almost too much to process as they bid farewell to not only long-time customers, but a way of life. We came upon this larger-than-life snowman in the Wellesley High School area. With his burlap scarf and tiny black top hat, Mr. Snowman sported an enviable sense of style. The Boston Marathon went through Wellesley for the second time in six months, and crowds came out to cheer on the 30,000 participants. The 26.2-mile race also came through town in October 2021 as a way of making up for the lost Marathon year of 2020. With the 2022 return of the traditional springtime date, the Boston Athletic Association put the storied Marathon back on track as an annual event. Wellesley Town Hall in bloom Wellesley Reusables Area volunteers The Wellesley Education Foundation‘s Spelling Bee returned as an in-person event, with nearly 30 teams representing schools, businesses, volunteer groups, and local government competing. The Bee went virtual in 2020 and skipped 2021 due to the pandemic. Memorial Day observances in Wellesley took place in front of Town Hall at the War Memorial and included a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute by the Wellesley Police Department, the presentation of the War Memorial scholarship awards, patriotic songs, a poetry reading by Wellesley resident and Army Sergeant Lorelei King (pictured), and more. Upham Elementary School held a ribbon cutting for the addition of a giant core communication board in its playground. The first such playground board in town features a combination of images and commonly used words that can be used to help those who may not use spoken language to understand and be understood. Almost 100 groups marched down Route 16 as part of the 54th annual Wellesley Veterans Parade. This parade’s theme was the 90th anniversary of the Purple Heart. (Over 60 Wellesley residents have received the military decoration, awarded to those wounded or killed while serving.) Future firefighters at Wellesley Fire Station’s open house. With the opening of Laughing Monk Cafe in Wellesley Square, owner Dome Nakapakorn’s dream of bringing high-end sushi and Thai cuisine to Wellesley has come true. We experienced a 15-course tasting menu of dishes of such high quality and artistic presentation that our sushi dreams, the ones we never even knew we had, also came true. Wellesley College student Juliana Lee goes around in circles with her chalk art creation in Wellesley Square during a Wonderful Wellesley event. Wellesley Square mail carrier Toni Alexander works on her electrical box painting near the post office. Her finished design featured favorite pups from along her route. Friends and family of Tom Zinck, the longtime Wellesley High School building manager who passed away in 2021, kicked off summer by dedicating a bench to Zinck near the school. Zinck himself was a Wellesley High grad. The Wellesley High girls’ lacrosse team made the state finals vs. Westwood High. Westwood came out as the victors during what was an exciting post-season run for the Raiders. Wellesley Middle School students Ashley Moulton, Nicolas Vigil, Thomas Zhou, Henry Ofenloch, and Ellias Lukic prepare food for the German class party. The kids were joined by one student’s German grandmother, who chatted with students in her native language. WHS Class of 2022 graduation Wellesley Prom (Adam Richins Photography). Wellesley High School seniors danced the night away at a the first pull-out-all-the-stops Prom—formal wear, fancy venue, and all— in two years.The Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston hosted the Class of 2022 as they celebrated the end of their high school years and the start of a new chapter in their lives. The demolition of Hunnewell Elementary School began in July, as fences were set up around the property and bulldozers rolled in to get to work. The new 76,500 sq. ft. building, expected to open in February 2024, will house 18-classrooms. Natural lighting at Hunnewell field Blender bike at the Sustainable Wellesley tent during the annual July Jubilation event put on by the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association. If one has the opportunity to furiously pedal a stationary bike, and those efforts power up a blender, which leads to a smoothie reward, one should go for it. In an effort to make it more enticing to hang out in Wellesley Square, the town added a temporary parklet at the intersection of Central Street and Cross Street. The spot proved to be a popular with visitors, who were spotted relaxing and playing games. St. Paul Catholic Church in Wellesley is looking to bring back the joyful noise of its 96-year old historic church bell after many years of silence. The bell is fine, but the supports for the 3,000-lb. bronze instrument had weakened to the point where safety was compromised, making replacement of the old wooden beams essential. Repairs should be completed sometime in 2023. Principal Hoffman welcomes a Schofield student on opening day. Architecture Club co-founder Ivy Lei (left) and Robin Lee, both rising seniors at Wellesley High School, gave us a tour of Wellesley’s newest mini-library, a collaboration between Wellesley High School’s Architecture Club, Woodworking Club, and Lisa Moore from the town’s Natural Resources Commission. The nature-based library is located at the Weston Road Community Gardens. Chillin’ at the RDF (Photo courtesy of Priscilla Messing) More than two months after her classmates walked across the stage at WHS’s traditional graduation ceremony, Maria Lopez-Benitez picked up her diploma at a special ceremony attended by supportive teachers, friends, and family. Lopez-Benitez was severely injured in a car crash on the morning of June 3, 2022 when she and her friends were driving to graduation rehearsal. The senior sustained a broken leg, along with other injuries. She was hospitalized for a month, but as you can see, her smile came through just fine. U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss stopped into town for a short walking tour of Wellesley Square to learn about the changing landscape and challenges of the “downtown” shopping district. Organized by the Charles River Regional Chamber, the tour group made a stop at We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to meet owners Sherley Brice (left) and Melissa Defay. Schofield School Shoppers Corner back in action. Halloween festivities in Wellesley Hills—with Baby Yoda! Sprague Clock Tower Park, Wellesley The ascension of Mark’s Pizza & Subs of Wellesley (10B Washington St./Rte. 16 east) into the upper echelon of roast beef sandwiches has been nothing short of amazing. Haters-gonna-hate types who would love to dump on all things Wellesley have to admit, Mark’s has the meats. “I really don’t want to go to Wellesley but these reviews lately aren’t giving me much choice,” said one commenter on a popular Facebook page followed by roast beef aficianodos. Linden Square pumpkin patch, in all its autumnal glory. Lake Waban view from Wellesley College In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals, some of Wellesley’s finest pets received a blessing at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church Runners and walkers filled the streets from Linden Square through Wellesley Square and Wellesley College for the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot. Sub-freezing temperatures didn’t slow down this fast field. Wellesley High grad Luke Collins was first to cross the finish line in 15:53, cranking out just-over-5-minute miles across the 3.1-mile course. Marian Johnson, the top female finisher, raced to the end in 18:03. Pippi the Black Lab and author of picture book Tails with Gig has become a literary sensation. Her human friend Gig Babson (left) provides dictation for Pippi in the book (and on Pippi’s blog); and Kathy Macdonald, contributed her artistic abilities for the book’s illustrations. Tails with Gig follows Pippi’s escapades during the pandemic as she grows from a puppy to a young dog. Holiday stroll singers in Wellesley Square.
