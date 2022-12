While Chanukah celebrations are underway, the town will have a chance to unite for the holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30pm outside of Town Hall for a grand menorah lighting.

Wellesley Weston Chabad, the Wellesley Police Department, and Wellesley Fire Departments will join forces for the event, which will feature a gelt drop, hot chocolate, Chanukah songs, jelly doughnuts, and various prizes.