A group of about 30 runners and a very fast dog ran 3 loops around the Elm Bank Reservation road on Wednesday morning to celebrate winter solstice for the 12th year in a row.

This crew, which started its run at 7am, will get to maximize its daylight consumption on the shortest day of the year.

The run was followed by coffee, chatting, and delicious homemade breakfast bars. But no sledding like in some past years.

You’ve got 6 months to train for the summer solstice edition.