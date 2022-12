A good place to start—if you are thinking of running for public office in Wellesley—is the recording of the “How to Run for Local Public Office” presentation recently sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley. The briefing features Town Clerk KC Kato and Town Moderator Mark Kaplan.

