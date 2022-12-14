It’s Red Kettle time in Wellesley—donations needed

The Wellesley Kiwanis Club is hosting the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle drive in Wellesley to help neighbors in need. Wellesley’s most famous Red Kettle volunteers, John and Dwin Schuler have co-chaired the Red Kettle Drive for over ten years and are asking for your help in making this drive a success.

Donations from the big Red Kettle in front of Roche Bros. come back to the Wellesley community, supporting neighbors needing assistance through the Wellesley Board of Health, the Council on Aging, the Veterans Service office, and Wellesley Friendly Aid.

Contributions from the little Red Kettles, located in the check-out areas at Anderson’s Jewelers, Fells Market, Green’s Hardware and Tony The Tailor, go to support the Rent Fund, which helps local families in need of housing support.

Give online

You can donate virtually at https://give.salvationarmy.org/wellesleykettle

Give via mail

Make your check payable to Wellesley Kiwanis Club and mail to Wellesley Kiwanis Club, PO Box 812201, Wellesley 02482, noting “Red Kettle” on the memo line.

Sign up to ring the bell

Bell ringers will be in front of Roche Bros. December 18 – 24. Keep their hearts warm by donating cash or checks.

If you want to take a one-hour bell ringing shift, contact Dwin Schuler at 781-235-5615. Just a heads up—spaces are going fast.