Linden Square Holiday Stroll brings festive fun to Wellesley

It may be the first time ever that an inflatable igloo has been set up in a Wellesley shopping area, but that’s the kind of magic that was happening at the the Linden Square Holiday Stroll on Sunday. The Courtyard was crowded with families looking to meet characters from Frozen, sip hot chocolate, enjoy carolers from the Wellesley High School choral program, and more. After the event shoppers went from store to store, knocking a few more items off their holiday shopping list. There’s still a good cushion of time until last-minute panic sets in, so shop local now in Wonderful Wellesley. Waiting will lead only to woe.

Tyed With Love set up an igloo in the Linden Square Courtyard where kids could make their own tie-dyed creations.

 

The temperatures were cold, but the balloon twisters somehow kept their fingers nimble as they sculpted shapes for the kids.

 

Wellesley Middle School student Molly Collard collected donations for the Wellesley Food Pantry. More here on how to donate to the Pantry.

 

When not getting into mischief, as documented in her picture book, Tails with Gig, Pippi the Black Lab is out greeting her public. From left: Kathy Macdonald (illustrator), Gig Babson (who provided dictation for Pippa) , and media sensation Pippa. Proceeds from Tails with Gig benefit the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

 

Bach to Rock brought lots of instruments for kids to try out.

 

Scouts from Wellesley Troop 64404 seized the opportunity to capture the Holiday Stroll crowd’s attention as they moved around Linden Square.

 

Anna and Olaf from Frozen gave warm welcomes to all.
