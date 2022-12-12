Linden Square Holiday Stroll brings festive fun to Wellesley

It may be the first time ever that an inflatable igloo has been set up in a Wellesley shopping area, but that’s the kind of magic that was happening at the the Linden Square Holiday Stroll on Sunday. The Courtyard was crowded with families looking to meet characters from Frozen, sip hot chocolate, enjoy carolers from the Wellesley High School choral program, and more. After the event shoppers went from store to store, knocking a few more items off their holiday shopping list. There’s still a good cushion of time until last-minute panic sets in, so shop local now in Wonderful Wellesley. Waiting will lead only to woe.

