Save the date: Author to discuss ‘The Combat Zone’ at Wellesley Free Library on Feb. 7

Come to Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.) on Feb. 7 at 7pm for an author presentation with Jan Brogan, author of The Combat Zone. This re-examination of the 1976 murder of a Harvard football player in Boston’s old Combat Zone reveals the impact the two trials had on the city, state and ultimately the nation.

Although this non-fiction account takes place in the 1970s, The Combat Zone deals with issues that are even more relevant today: race, police corruption, victim’s rights, and flaws in the criminal justice system. Beyond a suspenseful narrative, it also explores survivor grief and the fine line between justice and revenge. It was recently nominated for a 2022 Anthony award for best non-fiction and short listed for an Agatha award for best non-fiction.

Jan Brogan has been a journalist for more than thirty years, working as a correspondent for the Boston Globe, a staff writer for the Worcester Telegram and the Providence Journal, where she won the Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business writing. She is the award-winning author of four mysteries, Final Copy, Confidential Source, Yesterday’s Fatal, and Teaser. Transactional Pictures, (Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman) have purchased the rights to A Confidential Source for development.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.

Register for the in-person event or join online: https://wellesleyfreelibrary.libcal.com/event/9570818

