The game was afoot at the Wellesley Merchants’ Association Holiday Stroll Scavenger Hunt, as dozens of families searched for QR-coded snowflakes at participating stops throughout Wellesley Square for the chance to win $800 in gift cards from 32 stores. After the Hunt was completed, four winners were picked at random. The holidays are shaping up to be extra happy for the families pictured below, shown collecting their prizes at London Harness.

