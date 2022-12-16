Wellesley police log: Fake gunplay in car causes a scare; Contractor takes liberties with credit card; Missing your mountain bike?

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Oct. 10-15:

On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft. He stated he received a letter from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue indicating he owed money for an unemployment overpayment. He indicated he had never applied for unemployment. The reporting party has reported the unemployment fraud to the Department of Unemployment Assistance on three occasions.

On October 10, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had taken an Uber from Revere to Wellesley to pick up some items before continuing to her final destination in North Adams. She stated she left her personal belongings in the Uber and the driver left. She had attempted to contact the Uber driver through the application and was not successful. She also contact Uber and reported that the driver had left with her belongings. She was advised to continue to follow up with the Uber company.

On October 10, 2022 at 5:18 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party about credit card fraud. The reporting party had received a phone call from someone posing as Comcast customer service and stated they could save her 50% on her bill. She was advised she had to pay $750 up front and could pay by sending a picture of a check or purchasing Target gift cards. She purchased 2 Target gift cards and called the unknown male party back with the security codes on the cards. The male party advised her they didn’t work and told her she would have to get more. She became suspicious and ended the phone call at that time and called Target’s Fraud Department to report the incident. The incident is under investigation.

On October 11, 2022 at 10:58 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who had located a Schwinn mountain bike that had been left on the sidewalk on Beverly Road. The reporting party had posted that she found the bicycle on social media, but nobody came forward to claim it. It was transported to the Wellesley Police Department and entered as found property. It will be stored for 1 year in case the owner comes forward looking for the bicycle.

On October 11, 2022 at 4:18 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who was concerned that the vehicle in her driveway had been replaced with a replica vehicle that looked the same. The reporting party felt the vehicle handled differently than her vehicle. The officer was able to confirm by the vehicle identification number (VIN) that the vehicle was hers.

On October 12, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street in the Falls for a report of a black colored sedan with the passenger of the vehicle holding a gun to the driver’s head. The reporting party provided a vehicle registration number which came back to a Wellesley resident. Officers were able to make contact with the vehicle owner and learned that the vehicle was being driven by his high school aged son with a friend in the vehicle and that they had a toy gun and thought they were “messing around”. The parents understood the severity of the situation and indicated that they would be speaking with their son about the gravity of his actions.

On October 13, 2022 at 2:27 p.m. an officer spoke to a resident regarding a stolen license plate from a vehicle that was parked in his driveway. The last time he recalled seeing the license plate attached to the vehicle was on October 11th. The license plate was entered into the NCIC system as stolen which will allow the reporting party to request a replacement license plate.

On October 14, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated she had hired a contractor to do some work and allowed him to utilize her credit card to purchase materials needed for the work. She stated he made two unauthorized charges with the credit card and when confronted about it advised her that he did not have the money to pay her back right away. The officer worked with the contractor’s attorney to have all monies returned to the reporting party and the contractor was advised he was no longer welcome on her property.

On October 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she inadvertently left a pair of Airpods in an Uber and attempted to contact the Uber driver to retrieve them. The Uber driver blocked her messages. The contacted the company who advised her to wait 24 hours to see if the Airpods were turned in. When she called Uber back 24 hours later she was advised that they had not been turned in and she should file a police report.