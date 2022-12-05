Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll gets the town into the spirit

Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll just about had it all this past weekend, from Santa photos to shopping deals to the annual tree lighting. The only thing missing? Flying horses.

The kid in the stroller “wanted to know if the horses are going to fly,” a mom told me, pointing from the child to the horse-drawn carriage about to make its way from in front of the Station Oak at the post office up the hill to Town Hall.

Soon enough flying reindeer will be doing their thing.

In the meantime, Wellesley Square visitors had loads of fun, all leading up to the tree lighting at dusk.