The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll gets the town into the spirit

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll just about had it all this past weekend, from Santa photos to shopping deals to the annual tree lighting. The only thing missing? Flying horses.

The kid in the stroller “wanted to know if the horses are going to fly,” a mom told me, pointing from the child to the horse-drawn carriage about to make its way from in front of the Station Oak at the post office up the hill to Town Hall.

Soon enough flying reindeer will be doing their thing.

In the meantime, Wellesley Square visitors had loads of fun, all leading up to the tree lighting at dusk.

frosty rudolph stroll

toy shop holiday stroll
Wellesley Toy Shop was a draw

holiday stroll tree car
The tree was not purchased in the Square, but came for the action

 

holiday stroll london harness
Colors of the season at London Harness

 

horse carriage ride holiday stroll
Horse-drawn carriage at Station Oak

holiday stroll santa

holiday stroll sing

frosty rudolph holiday stroll Anderson's Jewelers
Frosty & Rudolph visit Anderson’s Jewelers (Photo courtesy of Beth Sullivan Woods)
print

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Riverbend, Natick