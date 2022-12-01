Wellesley volunteer & charity news: Service League links up with MassBay; holiday gift drives

The latest Wellesley volunteer and charity news:

Service League helps at MassBay

The Wellesley Service League is in the midst of a very busy fall, with members back to work in person and providing support to many partners. Here are a couple of photos from MassBay Community College, where Service league members helped students develop a LinkedIn profile to help get them started on the path to a productive career.

Holiday charity drives from Heroes Fitness, Housing Authority

Heroes Fitness in Wellesley Square is hosting a free workout class on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9am in honor of its annual toy drive for kids in need through Sojourner House. Everyone is welcome to come by, drop off a gift, enter a raffle and enjoy some treats. You can secure a complimentary workout class as well by registering and dropping off a gift.

The Wellesley Housing Authority is holding its first holiday gift drive for seniors and adults with disabilities. The Virtual Mitten Giving Tree involves sponsoring a resident who has identified an item they would enjoy as a holiday gift. Email contact@wellesleyhousing.org or call 781 235-0223 to take part. All gifts must be delivered by Dec. 16