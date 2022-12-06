World of Wellesley to host documentary discussion on “Just Mercy”

World of Wellesley (WOW) will hold a documentary discussion about Just Mercy, the 2019 film that shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. After graduating from Harvard, Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal and political maneuverings as he tirelessly fights for McMillian’s life.

WOW asks that you watch the movie or documentary at a time that is convenient for you, and then join the in-person conversation on Tue., Dec. 13, 6:30pm-8pm, at 219 Washington Street, Wellesley MA 02481 (Wellesley Friendly Aid, Living Room). Tea and cookies will be available during this relaxing and casual evening of thoughtful discussion.

You can watch Just Mercy on Amazon, Netflix, or get a copy through the Wellesley Public Library.

DATE: Tue., Dec. 13

TIME: 6:30pm-8pm

LOCATION: 219 Washington Street, Wellesley MA 02481 (Wellesley Friendly Aid, Living Room)

RSVP here to the event.

Please note that this event is mask optional. For more information: info@ worldofwellesley.org