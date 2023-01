We received numerous reports Monday afternoon around 3:30pm of a single-car accident on Rte. 16 just past the Natick line in Wellesley. The car smashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Crews worked to repair the pole as the sun went down.

The car’s airbag deployed and the driver was seen speaking with emergency responders. The vehicle was undrive-able, and according to Wellesley Police the driver was not taken to the hospital.

After the vehicle was removed…