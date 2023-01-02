Free parking in Wellesley ends Jan. 3, 2023

The last day of free, holiday-time, 2-hour street meter parking in Wellesley is Tue., Jan. 3, 2023.

So make sure you feed the beast or you’ll get a parking ticket, and that’s no way to start out the new year.

We’ll miss jumping out of our vehicle without a thought to how we would make rent for our prime on-street space. Now it’s back to using the app or hunting around for change to stay on the good side of the parking clerk. Free parking was fun while it lasted.

On-street metered parking in Wellesley

Wellesley has on-street metered parking in Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills, and in the Wellesley Farms/Lower Falls areas. Metered spaces are available at the rate of 5¢ for 5 minutes, 10¢ for 10 minutes, 25¢ for 30 minutes, and 50¢ for a full hour.

Commuter and business lots in Wellesley

Parking is available in Wellesley’s commuter and business lots for stays (map here). The eight lots offer a variety of 2-hour, 4-hour, 10-hour, and all-day spaces to meet your specific needs. Annual passes for all-day parking may be purchased from the Office of the Town Treasurer and Parking Clerk. Residents are entitled to annual passes at a discounted rate.

