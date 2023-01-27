The Swellesley Report

Friday is letters to the editor day in Wellesley

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received.

See this week’s letters to the editor, which  cover a Wellesley Town Election candidate’s announcement; and a resident’s thoughts on recent changes to the Business Liaison position.

The next deadline to submit a letter to the editor is Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon.

Please review detailed guidelines for letters to the editor here.

