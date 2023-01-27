Letter to the editor: on eliminating Wellesley’s business liaison role

To the editor:

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Wellesley Select Board eliminated their Business Liaison role, a direct line of communication for local businesses to one point person on the Board.

Although local businesses were outspoken and overwhelmingly favored keeping the Select Board business liaison, the Board voted 3-2 to eliminate the liaison. (Olney, Ulfelder, and Aufranc voted to eliminate, Lanza and Sullivan Woods voted to keep the liaison.)

This move will further the perception that Wellesley is not a business friendly town. Our leaders should be doing everything reasonable to help existing and new businesses in town, not making it more difficult to navigate town government. No wonder Central St. has so many vacant storefronts.

A decision of this importance should have been discussed and voted on during a normal Select Board meeting, which is broadcast and recorded by Wellesley Public Media; not during a hastily announced mid-day ‘retreat’ that is not broadcast or recorded. Why did the Select Board seemingly do this ‘under the radar?’

Rick Howes

Wellesley resident