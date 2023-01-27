Letter to the editor: Tom Ulfelder announces candidacy for re-election to Wellesley Select Board

To the editor:

I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Wellesley Select Board on Tuesday, March 7th.

It’s been an honor to serve the Town as a member of the Select Board for the past six years. Since March 2020, Wellesley has faced extraordinary uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. But, through cautious and thoughtful financial management, the Town is emerging from the pandemic with a strong financial outlook, an intact and skilled workforce, and a continuing commitment to provide a level of service our residents, commercial interests, and visitors expect.

During four of my six years on the Board I have served as either chair or vice chair. I have seen first-hand the strength and commitment within our community, whether in our dedicated professional employees, community leaders, or business owners.

As a member of the Select Board, vice chair of the HHU Building Committee, and the Select Board appointee responsible for the Town Hall Interior Renovation Project, the Wellesley Office Park Development Agreement and the electrification of the new Wellesley Office Park residential complex, I have always worked to build consensus and broad support. Working toward a sustainable future financially, environmentally, and in the development and long-term maintenance of our infrastructure has been, and will continue to be, a priority for me, as it has been throughout my first two terms.

There are additional critical issues that must also be addressed. Following the pandemic’s impact on our business community, and retail businesses especially, we have seen remarkable improvement, with an influx of new restaurants leading the way. This is in large part, due to the leadership of the Select Board and the work of its staff. Economic development must be a priority and we must include input from the community as we identify opportunities and projects that will impact our town as a whole. Both the expansion of our retail and commercial base and increased diversification of housing options must reflect the character of the Town and the reasons so many people wish to live and work here.

And we must continue to provide an excellent educational system that ensures that every student reaches their potential in supportive and challenging public schools.

I remain committed to our community values. All of us are responsible for maintaining civil and sensitive discourse. We must respect diverse perspectives as we work toward solutions for the challenges and opportunities ahead. By working together respectfully, we will continue to be a town that embraces challenges, welcomes new solutions, and remains a strong and vibrant community.

I am asking for your vote on Tuesday, March 7.

Thomas Ulfelder

Sagamore Road

Wellesley, MA 02481

www.electtomulfelder.com

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted (example: a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received).

See guidelines for letters to the editor here.

Send letters to the editor to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com