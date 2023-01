The Massachusetts Legislative Process: How Our Laws Are Made

Join state Rep. Alice Peisch as she explains the life cycle of a bill through committee and beyond, and how you can advocate for policy change. The event takes place on Saturday, Feb 4, 11am-12:30pm, at Wellesley Free Library’s main branch (530 Washington St.)

This presentation is free and open to the public.

Registration is appreciated.

