School news: Wellesley High Class of 1982 reunion set for Jan. 21; WMS Winter Choral Concert; Lots of scholarship deadlines

The latest Wellesley, Mass., school news:

Wellesley High Class of 1982 reunion set for Jan. 21

There’s still time to sign up connect with old friends at the WHS Class of 1982 reunion, happening Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7-11pm at the Italo American Educational Club at 75 Pleasant St., in Wellesley. Registration is open for the 40th reunion event.

WMS Winter Choral Concert & WHS One Acts

The Wellesley Middle School grade 6 & 7 Winter Choral Concert will take place at the middle school auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7-8pm.

At Wellesley High School, One Acts performances will take place on Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5:30pm in the WHS Little Theatre.

TBB Scholarships deadline: Feb. 28, 2023

Reminder: TBB Scholarships, Inc., is accepting applications for scholarships from young women who will be graduating from high school in the spring of 2023. Candidates must reside in or go to school in Wellesley, Newton, or Brookline. They must have sound academic standing and be in need of financial aid.

The TBB website provides an application form and additional information. Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2023. Interviews for candidates will be held during the week of April 17 to 21.

WHJWC scholarships deadline: March 1, 2023

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) annually awards college scholarships to both graduating high school seniors and college undergraduates. The charitable organization typically give between $60,000 and $70,000 each year, with each scholarship ranging between $1000-4,000.

Learn more about how to apply for a WHJWC scholarship.

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation deadline: March 1, 2023

The deadline to submit an application for a Wellesley Scholarship Foundation award is March 1, 2023. There are two different types of scholarship funding each year:

Need-Based Scholarships : Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average. Merit-Based Scholarships : Applicants must be high school seniors that are Wellesley residents (one male/one female) that have demonstrated a superior level of distinction in scholarship, citizenship and character, as well as strong extracurricular interests and activities. These two merit awards are renewable annually for four years provided the recipient maintains acceptable academic performance (certified with yearly college transcript) and maintains their Wellesley residency.

Last year WSF awards ranged anywhere from $500 to $15,000, with a median award of $4,000. These awards were funded by WSF dollars as well as contributions from several community partners such as Wellesley Kiwanis, Wellesley Historical Society, Wellesley Patrolmen’s Organization and Wellesley Turkey Trot Foundation.

Learn more about how to apply for a Wellesley Scholarship Foundation award.

Wellesley Educators Association Scholarships deadline: April 1, 2023

The WEA offers four scholarships:

The Future Educators Scholarship, which each year benefits one Wellesley High School senior who plans to pursue a career in education.

The Samuel M. Graves Scholarship, which benefits Wellesley High School students who have shown academic excellence and demonstrate financial need.

The Peebles Scholarship, established to honor the memory of Principal James M. Peebles who served at Wellesley Junior High School for 25 years. The scholarship benefits WEA members’ children who are graduating from any high school and pursuing further educational opportunities.

The Jennifer Rainey Memorial Scholarship, which benefits one Wellesley High School student who has demonstrated resilience, tenacity, and zest in their educational experience as an English language learner.

More information here.