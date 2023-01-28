State to Wellesley: Not so fast on mediation over school contract

The Wellesley School Committee issued an update on Saturday regarding its labor negotiations with the Wellesley Educators Association. With negotiations stalled, the School Committee has sought mediation through the state.

“Late Friday afternoon, we received a letter from the Department of Labor Relations (DLR) regarding the petition to enter mediation that was filed with the state more than six weeks ago by the School Committee.

The DLR has informed both the School Committee and the WEA that, while the DLR is retaining the authority to assist our negotiations, they have directed both parties to schedule additional bargaining sessions to further clarify – and hopefully narrow – the scope of outstanding issues prior to a potential start of mediation at the end of February.”

We look forward to resuming bargaining sessions with the WEA as soon as possible and are hopeful that we can make further progress before reporting back to the DLR at the end of next month.”

Following its regularly scheduled Jan. 31 public meeting, the School Committee will go into executive session (behind closed doors) to discuss its collective bargaining strategy with the WEA.

Separately, the WEA on Feb. 2 (7-8pm) is hosting a second webinar for the community during which it will give an update on bargaining with the School Committee and allow for audience questions. We reported earlier on the first webinar in January.

We love it when school parents/guardians/students pass along school memos to us (they are public records). This helps the entire Wellesley community understand school issues better: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com