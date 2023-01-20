Wellesley business buzz: Board business liaison phased out; Help ID top business leaders of color; Hospital taps new president

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Board business liaison phased out

During a Jan. 19 meeting at the Wellesley Police Station, the Wellesley Select Board eliminated the Business Liaison position, an assignment that currently partners Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods with Wellesley’s business community as a whole. Over the past approximately 20 years, a liaison from the Board has served as a point person between the town’s businesses and Town Hall staff.

Demian Wendrow, president of the Wellesley Square Merchants Association and owner of London Harness, during Citizens Speak said, “We strongly oppose getting rid of the position of liaison for the merchants.” He likened such a move to taking away a line of direct communication between the town and over 100 businesses in Wellesley Square, Linden Square, and other areas of town. Wendrow said the elimination of the position was akin to taking away a lifeline, particularly as merchants come out of the challenges of COVID.

Board members against eliminating the Business Liaison position agreed with Wendrow that to do so would signal a loss of support from the Town.

Board members in favor of eliminating the position cited the leadership of Town staff and said that all five Select Board members were available to listen to comments and concerns and lend support at any time.

The Board voted 3-2 to eliminate the Business Liaison position with Lise Olney, Tom Ulfelder, and Colette Aufranc voting to eliminate the liaison position and Ann-Mara Lanza and Beth Sullivan Woods voting to keep the liaison.

Help identify the most influential Business Leaders of Color

The Charles River Regional Chamber is partnering with Colette Phillips Communications and Get Konnected! to compile the

50 Most Influential Business Leaders of Color list for 2023. It will recognize leaders and emerging talent within Greater Boston’s western suburbs, including Wellesley.

You can nominate candidates between now and Feb. 6. The list will be published this spring, and an event will be held to celebrate the honorees.

Hospital taps new leader

Newton-Wellesley Hospital has named Ellen Moloney as its next president and chief operating officer, effective March 1. She succeeds Dr. Errol Norwitz. She’s actually held the COO role for the past 8 years. She will become the hospital’s first woman president.

Moloney joined Newton-Wellesley in 1997, and her accomplishments include the development and significant expansions of cancer, breast imaging, and ambulatory care services, as well as the implementation of the hospital’s electronic medical record system.

Moloney previously served as the hospital’s Director of Clinical Ancillary Services and as Senior Vice President for Outpatient Services.