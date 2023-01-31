Wellesley Choral Society’s Feb. 4 concert inspired by Silver Screen

The Wellesley Choral Society‘s next concert, “Music from the Silver Screen,” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7pm at the Wellesley Hill Congregational Church (Sanctuary), 207 Washington St. in Wellesley.

The music performed will be a mix of movie themes, classical and popular songs, and Broadway show tunes found in film. Selections from such films as Amadeus, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Guys and Dolls, South Pacific, Disney productions, and many more will be presented. The WCS is led by Edward Whalen, music director, and will be accompanied on piano by Hisako Hiratsuka.

The event, while traditionally in a pops/cabaret style with refreshments, will be in concert form with no refreshments served this year due to COVID protocols. There will be a sing-along and silent auction (cash or check only, please). Masks are required for audience and singers.

The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church is accessible and there is ample free parking. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door: general admission $20, seniors and students $15, ages 12 and under are free. The Society has donated a limited number of free tickets to the Council on Aging at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington, St., Wellesley. Please call 781-235-3961 to see if tickets are still available.

Become a Swellesley supporter