Wellesley Historical Society reveals spring speaker series

The Wellesley Historical Society is offering a series of free, in-person lectures this spring at Wellesley Free Library’s main branch (530 Washington St.):

The Whartons’ War (Sunday, March 26, 2pm)

Local Resident Sue Bell and Civil War historian William Davis will discuss their new book on the recently-discovered correspondence between Sue’s ancestor, Confederate General Gabriel Wharton, and his wife Anne Wharton during the Civil War. General Wharton was actively engaged in the fighting in Virginia and was acquainted with many other, high-ranking Confederate officers.

Rebels at Sea (Sunday, April 2, 2pm)

Maritime historian Eric Jay Dolin will discuss his latest book, Rebels at Sea, which focuses attention on the often- overlooked role of American privateers in winning the American Revolution. Not surprisingly in light of our maritime traditions, many of these privateers were based right here in New England.

Blood & Ivy at Harvard Medical School (Sunday, May 7, 2pm)

Retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Dennis Curran will discuss the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Dr. George Parkman of Harvard Medical School in 1849. This case (and the subsequent murder trial) was one of the most sensational in the history of 19th Century America.