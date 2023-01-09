Wellesley HS Pakistani exchange student to speak at Rotary Club meeting

Since she’s been in Wellesley on a student exchange program, Maria Qaiser has seen snow for the first time, learned how to ride a bike, and shared her Pakistani culture by cooking for her host family and the many friends she’s made in the community.

Learn more about this teenaged cultural ambassador at Maria’s presentation during the Rotary Club of Wellesley meeting on Tue., Jan. 17, 6:30pm-8pm at MassBay Community College. Maria will speak about her home city of Karachi, Pakistan, and how the YES Scholarship program and the AFS Intercultural program made it possible for her to travel to the United States and live with a local host family while attending Wellesley High School.

Maria has a variety of interests including journalism, astronomy, acting, art, and international relations. She is very outgoing and has tried many new things since she arrived in Wellesley this August. Her swimming skills have improved, she’s visited Colorado with her host family, and is looking forward to experiencing a real Massachusetts winter.

Maria has made several presentations about Pakistan during International Education Week at Wellesley High School, and is available for other presentations in the community.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. You can register for the Jan. 17 event at https://wellesleyrotary.org/event/copy-of-rotary-meeting-place-holder-8/