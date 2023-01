Sister Julie McDonough, SNDdeN, is being remembered by the St. John-St. Paul Catholic Collaborative for her contributions over 25 as principal of Saint John School until 2005. She passed away on Dec. 25 in Worcester.

Sister McDonough, born Marilyn McDonough, is also being remembered by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, after 72 years of service.

Read Sister McDonough’s full obituary.

Our condolences to her friends and family.

