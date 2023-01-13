Sign up now for summer camp in Wellesley (and beyond)

SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to NEOC (pronounced nē-äk) for their swell sponsorship of The Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps page.

NEOC is a premier summer day camp experience that connects campers to nature through encouragement of their personal interests. Additionally, NEOC is a throw-back to vintage summer camps where children explored and played outside at an easy pace and without any technology at all. The NEOC team offers attentive customer service and convenience-focused amenities to support the needs of parents and families. REGISTER HERE.

Check out more great summer programs at The Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps page.