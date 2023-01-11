World of Wellesley partnering with Needham on MLK, Jr. Day event; Town offices will be closed on holiday

World of Wellesley is partnering with the Needham Diversity Initiative on a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 16.

Promised is a morning of music and inspiration from 10am-1130 at Needham High School, 609 Webster St., Needham. Registration info to come.

The event has not been held in person for the past 2 years.

Nearby, Natick is holding an MLK, Jr. Day celebration at Kennedy Middle School.

Town offices to be closed Wellesley municipal buildings and office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The Recycling and Disposal Facility and the Wellesley Free Library will also be closed.