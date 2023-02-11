February author visits in Wellesley and beyond

Author Jan Brogan stopped by the Wellesley Free Library to talk about her non-fiction book The Combat Zone, a re-examination of the 1976 murder of a Harvard football player in a semi-sanctioned red-light district in Boston. Brogan conducted dozens of primary-source interviews, which informed her understanding on how the resulting two trials related to the stabbing impacted the city, state, and ultimately the nation.

Brogan’s presentation included a slide show with lots of “before and after” shots of the bad old days of Boston’s Combat Zone, the 5.5-acre area abutting the Chinatown and Theater districts that was zoned in 1974 as an adult entertainment sector. The move was made by the Boston Redevelopment Authority (now the Boston Planning & Development Agency) in an effort to keep strip clubs, peep shows, naughty video/bookstores, and the like contained to one area. Part of the idea was to protect the Brahmins in their Beacon Hill and Back Bay brownstones from potential encroachment of such businesses in their neighborhoods. Although the Combat Zone had its inherent dangers, it was a popular spot for dates and friends’ nights out. People called it slumming back then, and considered themselves quite adventurous for spending a night out in the Zone.

Only Centerfolds and The Glass Slipper (both on Lagrange St., if you must know) carry on the tradition, and identify as “gentlemen’s clubs.” Fun fact: Brogan says the area is still zoned for such vice businesses. But if you’ve visited the once-dicey area that’s been re-branded “Midtown” by real estate developers, you’ve seen the gleaming high-rise condo buildings that have gone up in recent years. Most of the combat going on in the former Zone is currently over the asking prices for luxury units.

It was in this neighborhood on November 15, 1976, where Andy Puopolo was stabbed after a night out with a group of his Harvard football teammates. Puopolo died 31 days after the attack. Three Black men were charged with first-degree murder of Puopolo, who was white. Only one of the defendants stood accused of actually stabbing Puopolo.

The case riveted Boston and beyond at a time when racial tensions were high, and violence over busing Boston’s public school students outside their neighborhoods to achieve integration was at its peak. It took two trials to come to a verdict in the Puopolo case. The 1976 murder and those two trials forever changed the way juries are chosen in Massachusetts and the nation, and ended the once-common practice of excluding jurors based on the color of their skin.

Brogan, a journalist for over 30 years, has worked as a correspondent for the Boston Globe, and as a staff writer for the Worcester Telegram, and for the Providence Journal, where she won the Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business writing. You can buy her book here.

The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.

