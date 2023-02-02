Help chart the course for Wellesley Public Schools (no pressure, though)

We just helped the Wellesley Public Schools chart a course for its future and you can, too, by taking part in the WPS Strategic Planning Survey. Access the survey here.

The WPS Strategic Planning Survey will be open until Friday, Feb. 10, 5pm.

The Strategic Planning Survey is open to all those invested in the future of the Wellesley Public Schools including parents and guardians, teachers and staff, current 8-12 grade students, alumni, and Wellesley residents. It is available in five languages.

It takes about 15 minutes to complete multiple choice questions on about a dozen topics such as academics, communication, diversity, equity, school bus use, the MCAS test; extracurriculars, residents’ feelings on exploring the concept of adding universal preK to the Wellesley Public Schools, the importance of school rankings (such as those put forth by national news sources and ranking services), and more.

Most sections include room for respondents to elaborate on their bubble-filling choices with a few sentences.

The survey is part of the WPS Strategic Planning process that has been underway since fall 2022. The results from the survey will help guide the vision and direction for the district for the next five years.

