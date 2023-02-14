How to vote in Wellesley’s March 7, 2023 annual town election

Wellesley’s Annual Town Election will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The town has 11 Boards and Committees elected each year. The seats on these boards are staggered so that one or two seats are elected each year for 3-year terms (Planning and Housing are 5-year terms).

Wellesley also has a representative Town Meeting for 240 members elected by voting precinct. Town Meeting Members have staggered three-year terms, so 10 are elected each year from each precinct. Town Meeting will begin on Monday, March 27, and will continue on dates past that until voting on operating budgets, capital expenditures, and bylaws for the town is complete.

Are you registered to vote?

All registered Wellesley voters may vote in the Annual Town Election. If you are not registered to vote or are not sure if you are registered to vote in Wellesley, check the Secretary of State’s website. If you are not registered, the deadline to register to vote in the Annual Town Election is Saturday, Feb. 25.

Ways to cast your vote

Vote in person at the polls on March 7

Polling locations map

Precinct A (Katharine Lee Bates School, 116 Elmwood Rd.)

Precinct B (Isaac Sprague School, 401 School St.)

Precinct C (Bates School)

Precinct D (Warren Building at 90 Washington Street)

Precinct E (Warren Building)

Precinct F (Dana Hall School, Shipley Center, 142 Grove St.)

Precinct G (Dana Hall School)

Precinct H (Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Vote by mail

The VOTES Act of 2022 allows everyone to vote by mail. Vote by Mail ballots for the 2023 Annual Town Election have been mailed to all registered voters who requested one. If you would still like to request a mailed ballot, submit a signed application to the Town Clerk’s office no later than February 28, 5pm. Please allow for time in the mail.

Complete and sign the ballot application form and return it to the Town Clerk’s office in one of the following ways:

email at elections@wellesleyma.gov

bring it to the drop box outside of Town Hall

mail it to Office of the Town Clerk, Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Completed mail-in ballots must be received by the Town Clerk no later than Tuesday, March 7, 2023, by 8pm.

Note: If you receive a ballot in the mail but then decide that you would rather vote in person, you may do so. You just can’t do both.

Vote absentee

Absentee ballots continue to be available. To qualify for an absentee ballot, voters must:

Be away from Wellesley on Election Day; or

Have a disability that keeps you from voting at your polling place; or

Have a religious belief that prevents you from voting at your polling place on Election day.

If eligible for a by mail absentee ballot, request one using the Absentee Ballot Application. Requests require a signature. Applications with a signature may be emailed to Elections@WellesleyMA.gov or dropped off in the drop box or mailed to Town Hall no later than 5 business days before an election.

By appointment only, voters may apply for an absentee ballot in person until noon the day before an election and vote at the same time. Ballots cannot be hand carried out of the office. Please call 781-431-1019, ext. 2258 for an appointment.

Absentee ballots must be received by the Clerk’s office on or before polls close on election day at 8pm.

Candidates for Boards and Committees



Candidates are listed in ballot order. See sample ballots for each precinct here.

Contested races

Select Board (3 candidates, 2 openings—Odessa Sanchez; Thomas Ulfelder; Elizabeth Sullivan Woods)

Natural Resources Commission (3 candidates, 2 openings—Martin McHale; Michael D’Ortenzio; Jaden Crawford)

School Committee (3 candidates, 2 openings—Christina Horner; Catherine Mirick; Neal Glick)

Uncontested races

Moderator (1 opening, 1 candidate—Mark Kaplan)

Board of Assessors (1 opening, 1 candidate—Stephen Burtt)

Board of Health (1 opening, 1 candidate—Shira Doron)

Housing Authority (1 opening, 1 candidate—Lisa Kaufman Heyison)

Library Trustees (2 openings, 2 candidates—Ann Rappaport, Linshi Li)

Planning Board (1 opening, 1 candidate—James Roberti)

Board of Public Works (1 opening, 1 candidate—Jeffrey Wechsler)

Recreation Commission (1 opening, no candidates)

Contested Town Meeting races

Precinct A—there are 11 candidates running for 10 seats

Precinct E—there are 14 candidates running for 12 seats

