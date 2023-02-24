The Swellesley Report

Letter to the editor: in support of Catherine Mirick for School Committee

To the editor:

I am writing to support the candidacy of Catherine Mirick for School Committee. I believe that School Committee is the hardest job in town. It requires the balancing of numerous very legitimate interests, advocated by very passionate people. I believe that Catherine has shown the ability to balance and process the input from different points of view in a calm, intelligent and kind manner.  When it is her turn to speak at Town Meeting, I know that a thoughtful and insightful remark is about to come. As a member of the Municipal Light Board, I find that it is easy and productive to work with Catherine when she represents the School Committee. I believe that Catherine is exactly the type of person we need on the School Committee and I ask Wellesley citizens to join me in voting for her.

Paul Criswell
Wellesley resident, Precinct H

