Letter to the editor: in support of Catherine Mirick for School Committee

To the editor:

We are writing today to share our support of Catherine Mirick for re-election to the School Committee. Catherine has served on the School Committee for the past three years, including a year as Chair. During this time, she has worked to balance many priorities and challenges our schools have faced.

We got to know Catherine as we advocated for the building of new elementary schools projects that, with Catherine’s support, are currently underway at both Hardy and Hunnewell. We found Catherine to be accessible, thoughtful and engaged. Catherine took time to educate herself on the details of the school sites. It was not uncommon when raising a concern or question to have Catherine start with, “When I was out walking the site this weekend. . .”

Catherine has advocated for these elementary school facilities throughout the process including bringing forth funding requests at Town Meeting. She participates in Permanent Building Committee meetings as the School Committee liaison for Hunnewell and the alternate for Hardy, and has attended countless stakeholder meetings to ensure the new facilities meet the needs of educators, students and our community as a whole. Continuation of this institutional knowledge on the School Committee is critical to see these projects through to fruition. Catherine is the only candidate who can provide this benefit to the town.

Please join us in voting for Catherine Mirick for School Committee on March 7.

Niki Ofenloch

Hunnewell Parent

Sabrina Road

Tanya Lisowsky

Hardy Parent

Fells Road