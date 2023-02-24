Letter to the editor: in support of Christina Horner for School Committee

To the editor:

I am writing to express my strong support for Christina Horner for School Committee. As someone who has worked in education for more than 40 years as a curriculum coordinator, principal, trainer of principals, and district evaluator, I can say with authority that Christina is highly regarded in the educational community as a voice for progressive change and an agent of academic excellence for all students.

Christina’s work as a Director in the Great Schools Partnership is but one small example of her commitment to thoughtful systemic change and educational excellence. This outstanding non-profit organization helps educators inspire students to achieve personal goals through an emphasis on academic rigor, proficiency-based learning, positive relationships, and reflective goal setting. As Director of Coaching, Christina has deep experience creating effective instructional programs and inclusive school cultures that support student agency and growth. Christina knows what outstanding schools look like and what they need at both the classroom and district-wide level to be effective for all students.

Having attended several presentations and workshops led by Christina and having worked with her directly on specific initiatives, I know that she is a joy to work with. She is a collaborator who listens carefully, appreciates the views of others, and believes in collective decision making.

While there have been significant steps taken by our school system in the last few years, the 2018 Wellesley Public Schools SCORE Analysis and Racial Climate Survey, the Panorama Survey, and troubling events at recent school activities demonstrate that there is still a huge amount of work to be done to improve school culture, increase faculty awareness of unconscious bias toward students of color, hire a more diverse staff, eliminate the opportunity/achievement gap, and create a climate that welcomes and nurtures all students. There is no doubt in my mind that Christina Horner is exactly the right person to advance these efforts.

Please join me on March 7 in voting for Christina Horner for School Committee!

Sincerely,

Gregory Hurray

Wellesley resident